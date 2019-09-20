By Rasheed Sobowale

The Nigerian Army has ordered the closedown of an international aid group, Action Against Hunger for assisting the Boko Haram terrorist group.

This is the first time the army will be shutting down the activity of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in the nation. The army claimed the group has been supplying the insurgent group with food and drugs.

In a press release statement by the army, it stated; “The Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE (TC – OPLD)) has observed with utter disappointment and concern the notorious activities of some Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) working in the North East (NE) Nigeria.”

“The subversive and actions of the NGO Action Against Hunger (AAH) persisted despite several warnings to desist from aiding and abetting terrorists and their atrocities The TC – OPLD has on many occasions raised alarm over this unwholesome practices of some NGOs and expressed same position during meetings with the NGOs operating in the NE Theater of Operation.

“Consequently, the AAH has been declared persona nan grata for aiding Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa by supplying them food and drugs despite warnings from the TC – OPLD.

“The Command has obtained several credible intelligence indicating AAH as one of those NGOs operating in the NE that is notorious in supplying food and drugs to the criminals in the area.

“Members of the public are enjoined to continue to give credible information on the activities of the marauders/criminals and their supporters in the NE Theatre of operation.

Reacting to the allegation, the Action Against Hunger in a press release denied any of the claims by the Nigerian military.

The statement reads;

“On Wednesday, September 18, Action Against Hunger was ordered by Nigerian army soldiers to close its main office in Maiduguri, Borno state, northeastern Nigeria.

“Having received no prior notice or explanation for this action, Action Against Hunger has had to halt the assistance it is providing to millions of people in Maiduguri, Monguno and Damasak with immediate effect. This puts into jeopardy the life-saving assistance Action Against Hunger is providing to the most vulnerable people in the region.

“Action Against Hunger calls on relevant authorities to let us continue our work in the region.

“Action Against Hunger delivers neutral, impartial and independent humanitarian aid to millions of people in Borno state by providing basic services to the most vulnerable people, especially women and children.”

