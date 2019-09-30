Nigeria News Today: 10 news you might have missed

Below are 10 news we think you might have missed today (30/09/2019).

1. Spiritual battle has become necessary to end terrorism, says Buratai

As the military intensify efforts to end terrorism in the country, the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, has said a combination of physical and spiritual battle had become necessary to end the menace.

Noting that ideology was the main driver of terrorists’ activities, Buratai insisted that spiritual warfare must be deployed immediately against the enemy forces

2. Nigeria@59: Drive out B/Haram, ISWAP, Trump tells Buhari

As Nigeria celebrates 59 years of independence on October 1, 2019, the President of the United States of America, USA, Donald Trump, in his congratulatory message, Monday, told President Muhammadu Buhari, to drive out Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province, ISWAP, from the Nigerian territory.

This was contained in a letter signed by President Trump, and made available through the United States Embassy in Abuja to Vanguard, where he charged his Nigerian counterpart to dismantle insurgencies in the country.

3. EFCC arrests fake lawyer for impersonation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested a 53-year-old man, Muhammed Abdulraheem, for allegedly parading himself as a lawyer and obtaining money under false pretence.

This was contained in a statement, signed by Mr Wilson Uwujaren, Head of Media and Publicity of the Commission and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Ilorin, on Monday.

4. EFCC arrests six suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

Operatives of the Advanced Fee Fraud Section of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arrested six suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement that the suspects were arrested during raids on their homes at Flats 1 and 3, Life Camp Extension Estate, Abuja.

5. Outrage in Ghana over introduction of sex education for children aged four

Parents and Christian groups in Ghana have pushed back against a planned introduction of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) for primary school children aged four.

Education officials in Ghana say the UNESCO programme will empower children with information on their sexuality and reproductive health issues, according to BBC Africa report.

6. 59th anniversary: Nigeria has come of age – APC

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr Ade Adetimehin, says Nigeria has come of age, at 59.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Alex Kalejaye, the state Publicity Secretary of the party on Monday, in Akure.

7. Lawyer says Osinbajo’s offer to waive immunity unconstitutional

Mr Realwan Okpanachi, a constitutional lawyer in Abuja says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is legitimately entitled to sue any person during his tenure without having to waive his immunity.

The lawyer made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

8. Nigeria @59: Buhari to make nationwide broadcast Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will make a nationwide broadcast at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, said the broadcast is part of activities marking Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

9. Whistleblower bags 2 years in prison over false information

Justice Angela Otaluka of an FCT High Court Apo on Monday sentenced a 29-year old whistleblower, James Urah, to two years in prison for giving false information with the intention to mislead the ICPC.

The Judge, however, noted that the convict had spent two years in custody and as such, has been deemed to have served his sentence.

10. Gov. Fintiri pardons 18 prisoners to mark Nigeria Independence

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has approved the release of 18 prisoners serving various jail terms in the state in commemoration of Nigeria’s 59th Independent Anniversary.

The governor said in a statement on Monday, that the action was in line with the constitution which granted him the power under the prerogative of mercy.

Vanguard News Nigeria.