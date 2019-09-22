Nigeria needs more female engineers ―Anambra Dep gov

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

ANAMBRA State deputy governor, Dr Nkem Okeke has advocated for the projection of more females into the engineering profession in the country, arguing that engineering was one of the professions where women could thrive if supported.

Receiving members of the Association of Nigeria Women Engineers at Government House, Awka, Okeke, who is a fellow of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (FNSE), expressed satisfaction at what he called the fading superstition that female participation in engineering was a taboo.

According to him, sensitizing women to understand the profession better would propel more girls to get into the study of engineering to excel in the profession currently dominated by men.

He commended the association’s efforts aimed at encouraging young girls into engineering and advancing the professional development of practising female engineers.

The chairperson of the association in the state, Mrs Oluchi Okoli said the association had mapped out a programme that would inspire younger females to take up careers in engineering.

Already, no fewer than 10 pupils selected from various schools in Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka local government area of the state would be sponsored by the association to study from primary school to university level in engineering courses.

