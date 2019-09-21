Nigeria must jettison quota system for meritocracy — Osinbajo

…Says corruption pointing fingers at him

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday disclosed that the quota system must be jettisoned for meritocracy in the bid to ensure that Nigeria’s path to greatness is not endangered.

He said developed nations of the world reached the peak of their potential by using their best hands rather than resorting to mediocrity.

Speaking at the Osun State University’s 8th Convocation ceremony held at the Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola Auditorium, Prof. Osinbajo said even if the quota system would be applied in appointment into service, the ability of the state to produce the very best among its people must be given utmost priority.

Delivering the paper with a title, Six Decades of Chequered Nationhood: Nigeria Still Hold The Key To Africa’s Development, the vice president the different sections in the country must remain together than to think of secession, saying stakeholders must promote unity among the diversified ethnic groups.

On the numerous challenges facing the country’s development, he said the most difficult is corruption within the civil service, saying it is not only fighting back but pointing fingers at those leading the fight but insisted that the present administration would be unwavering in its quest to tackle the menace.

He charged the graduating students to see opportunity in the myriad of challenges facing the country, saying there is no better time to live in Nigeria than now.

According to him, many of the growing young men and women did not witness the euphoria attached to the post-independent leadership of building a great nation led by the trio of Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe and Ahmad Bello but experienced challenges bewildering the nation, saying the numerous problems are pointers to the greatness of Nigeria which the new graduate must proffer solutions to write their names in sand of time.

He said Nigeria is a leading nation in all front, and the country is the trigger for Africa to be on the forefront of leadership for the human race, but first, it must ensure transparency in its polity, saying it is the only way to go.

“Emphasis must be placed first on merit rather than a quota in service requirement, even where quota is considered, the state must be required to produce their best. This is the way to deploy the best resources to achieve greatness.

No nation can develop if it only embraces mediocrity at the expense of merit.

“We are better together than apart, promoting unity and explore our diversity is in our best interest. Great nation’s are those who explore its diversity to build to an entity irrespective of its human problems. We must be unapologetic about our country being together.

The greatest resources of any nation are its people, nation’s that have no natural resources do become great because of its people. To achieve this we would invest in human capital development. The Federal Government would enforce a compulsory free and quality education for children during their formative years”, he said.

In his remarks, the visitor to the university, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, commended the university for the prudent way it had been managing its resources.

He then urged the management to get alumni of the institution more involved providing solutions to areas of needs of the university to make it one of the best in the world.

The university bestowed honorary degrees on the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the Council Chairman, Governing Council, University of Lagos, Dr Wale Babalakin, A renowned Artist, Chief Nike Okundaye.

