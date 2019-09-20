Nigeria has all it takes for technology development : S/Korea Ambassador

The Republic of South Korea Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Lee In-Tae says Nigeria possesses the capacity for technology and agriculture development among other industrial sectors which could create jobs for its citizens.

Lee disclosed this on Friday in Abuja during a visit to Sen. George Akume, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

The ambassador said his mission was to discuss how the two countries can collaborate in the areas of technology, energy and agriculture development.

The Ambassador also pledged to collaborate with the Federal Government on job creation and the power sector improvement.

”My mission here is first, to congratulate the minister on his appointment and to discuss on business in areas of technology, agriculture; energy which I know will create jobs for Nigerians.

”We have discussed a lot which we will take into consideration, and I think Nigeria has a great potential in these sectors,” he said.

In his response, Akume appreciated Lee for such initiative and the collaborative pledge on job creation and power sector, adding that it’s the major challenges disrupting the country’s industrial development.

“Actually we have discussed a lot of issues and basically we were talking about collaboration between Korea and Nigeria and we want to commence in the area of technology, agriculture, job creation, and energy.

“Korea, from my discussion with the Ambassador is very friendly with Nigeria with a lot in the areas of technology and power which draws much attention of this government, because we cannot make meaningful development without power.”

Akume said from their discussions, Lee had pledged to pull investment into Nigeria by bringing Korean companies to invest in Nigeria`s economy.

“He has been talking of pulling investment to Nigeria and inviting Korean companies to partake in the economy of this country.”

According to the minister, if Nigeria harnesses its resources from all the collaborative areas with the Korean government, it will generate a lot of jobs for the teeming youths who are now indulging in the drug business.

Akume also pleaded with the Korean Ambassador on the need to establish SAMSUNG electronics industry in Nigeria which he noted was a booming industry and business across the globe.

“We are looking forward to the time that we will also begin to manufacture some of your items here in Nigeria; this will also create more job opportunities for our people.

“If you look at the number of people who have access to your electronics in terms of telephone, television, air-condition, I mean virtually every home has SAMSUNG products, the number is enormous.

“Korea, you have a very big market here, we should also be thinking of establishing your presence here in the county,” Akume said.

The highlight of the visit included the decoration of the Korean Ambassador and his entourage with Benue State attire.

