Nigeria Adopts September 16 as National ID Day

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the recognition and observance of September 16 of every year as National Identity Day.

A statement by General Manager, Operations/Corporate Communications, NIMC, Abdulhamid Umar said the action is a practical move to create awareness on the importance of identification as a modern tool for national development and social cohesion.

According to him, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha conveyed the government’s approval in a letter dated August 29, 2019 and addressed to the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Aziz.

He said the letter signed on the SGF’s behalf by David K. Gende, the Director, Planning, Research & Statistics in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Mustapha conveyed government’s approval to the NIMC chief executive officer that Nigeria “should join the Coalition for International Identity Day,” in response to the latter’s earlier request.

The letter reads in part: “I am to inform you that the SGF has considered and approved (i) that Nigeria should join the Coalition for International Identity Day, which will recognise the role of identity management for proper planning, governance and efficient service delivery;

“(ii) that the National Identity Management Commission should proceed with educational and awareness campaigns on the proposed identity day to other public and private sector stakeholders including institutions in the movement.”

By that approval therefore, Nigeria becomes the first country in the world to formally adopt September 16, otherwise called 16.9, as Identity Day (ID-Day).’’

Meanwhile, Director General of NIMC Engr. Aziz said in a statement said NIMC has lined up a number of activities to formally launch Nigeria’s Identity Day on September 16, 2019 this year being the debut edition. The programme he said will take place in Abuja, with stakeholders from public and private sectors attending.

The ID-Day campaign was initiated at the 4th Annual Meeting of the ID4Africa Movement on 24 April 2018, in Abuja, Nigeria, as a global coalition calling for the recognition by the United Nations of September 16 – or 16.9 – as International Identity Day (ID Day) given that identity plays an increasingly important role worldwide in developed as well as developing economies.

“The purpose of International Identity Day is to raise awareness about the important role identity plays in empowering individuals to exercise their rights and responsibilities fairly and equitably in a modern society.

“And we are delighted that Nigeria has become the first country in the world to declare September 16 as ID Day, thereby leading the rest of the world in this important direction,” said the NIMC DG.

He further explained that the choice of the date, 16 September, was in recognition of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16.9 which calls for legal identity for all including birth registration by 2030.

“Many important issues on the international development and human rights agenda have an observance day. For example, 10 December is Human Rights Day, while 20th of June is Refugee Day. Now is the time for identity to have a day of observance,” added.

‘‘The United Nations states that “observances contribute to the achievement of the purposes of the UN Charter and promote awareness of and action on important political, social, cultural, humanitarian or human rights issues.

“They provide a useful means for the promotion of international and national action and stimulate interest in United Nations activities and programmes.”