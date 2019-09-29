Nigeria @ 59: we have not fared badly — Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State took a critical look at Nigeria after 59 years of independence and gave a pass mark on the APC led Federal and State Governments despite the challenges being faced in the country.

Akeredolu who was represented by his Deputy; Hon Agboola Ajayi at a church service to mark the Nigeria 59th anniversary held at The Redeemed Christian Church of God in Akure said many countries have disintegrated with half of the challenges being faced by the county.

Ajayi thanked God for keeping Nigeria as one so far despite numerous challenges saying the unity of the country is the greatest achievement of the government.

“In spite of all the challenges we have faced as a people, it has pleased God to allow us to remain as one indivisible entity.





“As we all know, some countries whose challenges were not as daunting as ours have disintegrated’,

Akeredolu reiterated the resolve of the government to continue to deliver its mandate particularly in the areas of infrastructure, security and welfare of workers and the entire citizens.

‘As you are all aware, many developmental projects embarked upon by our government have been completed and our people are already deriving the benefit from them.

“Our government is ever committed to the fulfillment of all our electoral promises to the people in spite of the lean resources and the huge debts inherited from the past government”

In his sermon, Evangelist Ezekiel Falade, charged Nigerians to always appreciate God despite her various challenges.

Falade said Nigeria had a lot to thank God for despite all numerous challenges including kidnapping, banditry, and insurgency.

Falade said “Despite all challenges, Nigeria will come out of the messes. We should shout for joy and be glad’

The clergy called on Nigerians and her leader to go back to God as that is the only way the nation can be healed of all the ravaging problems.

