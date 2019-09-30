Nigeria @ 59: Tackle insecurity, create jobs, Ogunbiyi tells President Buhari

By Shina Abubakar

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party in Osun State; Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi has underscored the need to intensify social welfare in the country, saying that in doing so, Nigerians would be encouraged to imbibe the spirit of nationalism.

Akin Ogunbiyi said this in a statement signed and made available to pressmen in Osogbo, the state capital by his press secretary; Ismail Afolabi on Monday.

A statement issued by his Press Secretary, Ismail Afolabi reads in part, “against the backdrop of Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary, he added that the most important social welfare that Nigerians are yearning for is job creation as well as security of life and respect for human dignity.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to put up soul-lifting programs and raise social welfare of Nigerians, saying that power has only one duty and its “to secure the social welfare of the people and support the helpless.”

He adds: “countries with high levels of development are the most charitable in terms of the percentage of wealth they devote to social welfare programs. Great nations provide enabling environments for their citizens to attain the very best possible life goals.”

“Citizens give back their best to the society; when and where government show commitment towards their social welfare and growth. To live with integrity is more than knowing what is right and what is wrong. It is to do what is right and stand on the path of truth.”

“If our strengths do not define us, then our weaknesses will continue to define us as a nation with huge resources without nothing substantive to show for it. Today, Nigerians feel there is nothing to celebrate if the country is still years behind the rest of the world. This is a fact and there is no point in pretending that all is well just that all hope is not lost.”

“All hope is not lost. But, nothing will change without concerted efforts. Real healing and evidential development won’t begin until we stop saying, ‘God prevent this or that, do this or that.’ We really have to work hard enough to keep the blessings we are given. It is the lies we tell ourselves that keep us stuck in a delusion and troubles as a nation. For a fact, our nation may not grow if we continue to live in a distorted delusion of no accountability with God always to blame for battles we walked away from, won or lost.”

“And, we must also not forget that human dignity includes political freedom, the right to freely express an opinion and the right to be allowed to criticize and form opinions. Human dignity is the right to health, work, education, and social welfare. These rights; the rights of democracy are not reserved for a selected group within society, they are the rights of all the people.” Akin Ogunbiyi opined and wishes Nigerians happy independence with a charge that Nigerians should stay strong and positive.

