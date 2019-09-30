Breaking News
Nigeria @59: Buhari to make nationwide broadcast Tuesday

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will make a nationwide broadcast at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, said the broadcast is part of activities marking Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

He enjoined television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), for the broadcast.

 

