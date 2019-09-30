Nigeria @ 59: Asuku congratulates Buhari, Gbajabiamila, calls for unity

Lawmaker representing Adavi-Okehi constituency in Kogi State at the National Assembly, Hon. Joseph Asuku Bello, has urged Nigerians to renew their faith in the Nigerian project and be united and focus to rescue the nation from the stranglehold of political and social disunity.

Hon. Bello, made the plea in a statement released ahead of the Independence Day to commemorate Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

He said a diligent and united front was necessary to aggregate the peoples’ collective strength to survive the trying and challenging times in the country.

“Reflecting on our journey in the last 59 years as a nation, there is every reason to give thanks to the Almighty God who has kept us together in spite of our challenges.

“No doubt, we are a blessed nation with great potentials to rank among the most prosperous countries in the world.

“Our resilience, resourcefulness and determination to succeed in all spheres of human endeavour is widely recognised and acknowledged across the world.

“We all need one another to survive, as no part of Nigeria can do it all alone and still command the kind of influence that Nigeria currently enjoys in the comity of nations.

“This is not a time to despair. It is a time to review our patriotic zeal and stand firm with our leaders at all levels in our collective efforts to make Nigeria work for all,’’ he said.

He congratulated and recognized the unwary efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, and the Speaker of the 9th Assembly, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for sailing the ship of the country to enviable heights, and implore Nigerians to be of good faith and trust the direction of Nigeria’s economic policies.

Hon. Joseph Asuku reiterated that he would continue to run an all-inclusive legislative agenda and open his doors for good suggestions that will make life more comfortable for his constituents.

He urged the people to remain steadfast and hopeful for a better Nigeria.

“The future of our country is certainly brighter than anyone can imagine. Let us therefore forge a common front to defend our hard-earned freedom by being purposeful, focused and disciplined.

“May the labour of our heroes past never be in vain,’’ He said.

VANGUARD