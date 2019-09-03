The Niger State Government in collaboration with Solution17 for SDGs has organized a special training session for all Permanent Secretaries and other state executives to localize SDGs towards the state’s developmental agenda.

The training is essential as it will enlighten the Permanent Secretaries on SDGs programs, strategies and policies to translate and localize the SDGs objectives to promote the power of People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace and Partnership for the Sustainable Niger State.

According to the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, the Permanent Secretaries, being the driver of Government policies through their various ministries, must understand the SDGs blueprint and how the ministries can implement projects in line with United Nations Sustainable Goals, targets and indicators.

In his remarks, the Executive Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello said the Solution17 for Sustainable Niger State will drive change in state. The state’s master plan is to ensure the actualization of an investor-friendly state with a focus on agricultural value chains, Education, Health, Energy, Entrepreneurship Development, Peace and Sustainable Partnerships to drive the agenda.

The agenda includes, delivering a large part of the federal government’s mandate and commitment to the SDGs; project design and implementation of SDGs; Incorporation of SDGs into the state planning processes, policies and strategies; effective cooperation with United Nations agencies, local government, private sectors, civil society organisations, youth-based groups and academia and effective monitoring of progress.

“Our plan is been driven with total commitment from the topmost level of government, personally directed by me as State Governor & Chief Executive, on the platform of Solution 17 for Sustainable Development Goals, a model developed by Creative Youth Community Development Initiative to proffer solutions to the world’s most pressing problems through the application of the 17 SDGs. We are fully committed to this initiative” the Governor added.

By 2023, the project outcome is expected to accomplish outstanding results that will position Niger State as the food basket of Nigeria; completion of the first phase of our education and health development plans; Investor destinations and a trade hub for businesses to thrive in Nigeria; promote and showcase the state’s potentials to the world whilst solving social, economic and environmental problems towards achieving 2030 Agenda.

Vanguard