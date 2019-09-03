By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

FORMER Niger Delta agitators under the auspices of ex-Niger Delta militant in the riverine community of Okoloba-Bomadi local government Area of Delta State have kicked against the appointment of Mr. Bernard Okumagba as Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

The group while kicking against the appointment claimed that the new NDDC boss is a card-carrying member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at a World Press Conference yesterday, the Coordinator of the Group, General Peter Zoukumor appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to review the appointment into the NDDC board,

He said that a credible member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, from Delta South which he said had never occupied any position in the NDDC board be considered.

He accused politicians in the region of hijacking the commission to serve their personal and political interest.

He said NDDC was established to protect the interest of the people and address the development challenges confronting the Niger Delta.

Vanguard