Nicki Minaj hints on retiring from music to have family

Nicki Minaj has stated she’s retiring from music altogether to have a family.

The 36-year-old rapper, known for hits like Anaconda, Starships and Super Bass, made the surprise announcement on Twitter – with little indication to whether she means it.

Posting on Twitter, Nicki wrote: ‘I’ve decided to retire & have a family. I know you guys are happy now.

I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe ♥️🙏 https://t.co/eS0oHipwtg — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 6, 2019

‘To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box – cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.’

If true, it’s especially surprising considering she previously teased a fifth album on her Beats 1 show Queen Radio, stating a ‘dope’ executive producer was attached to it.

She also released new single MEGATRON earlier this year, which was believed to be an indicator a new album was on the way.

Metro.co.uk has reached out to Nicki’s reps for clarification.

Nicki’s last studio album was Queen released in 2018, which spawned singles Chun-Li and Bed featuring Ariana Grande.

Outside her own studio albums, Nicki is known for her incredible guest turns on a number of massive songs, include Jessie J’s Bang Bang and Kanye West’s Monster.

