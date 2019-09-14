Nickelodeon partners DStv, Cadbury for 2019 edition of Nickfest

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nickelodeon Africa in partnership with Maltina has unveiled their collaboration with powerhouses and associate sponsors, DStv and Cadbury for the family fun-filled experience of the 2019 Nickfest Nigeria taking place on 28 and 29 September 2019 at the Federal Palace in Lagos, Nigeria.

The associate sponsors DStv and Cadbury will be creating additional experience zones at the two-day extravaganza in addition to Maltina’s Happyland.

Speaking about their sponsorship of Nickfest 2019, Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, Multichoice Nigeria Limited said, “We at MultiChoice Nigeria, are proud to be one of the sponsors of the third edition of NickFest 2019. We place a premium on family values and the integral role children play within that ecosystem and this is evident in some of the content on both DStv and GOtv; these are specially designed to bring families together and foster unity amongst them. So being one of the sponsors of this event is very much an extension of who we are as a company and what we stand for.”

According to Cadbury Category Brand Manager, Tolulope Olaoye, “Bournvita is very excited to be part of the Nickfest Carnival. Bournvita is a rich cocoa beverage that nourishes the children and the entire family and will be fully present to nourish the family bonding time throughout the 2 days. Lots of fun, delicious Bournvita and amazing stuff awaits kids at the NickFest carnival”.

Vanguard