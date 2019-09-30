Ngumah, Tambuwal, Melaye, Nwoko others honoured at 8th Peace Achievers Award

Former APGA Imo House of Assembly Candidate for Ezinnite Constituency, Philanthropist, notable businessman, and Founder of Lumen Foundation Hon. Ngumah Victor Ihochi, has been honoured as a “Peace Builder and Award for Excellence in Community Development and Leadership Skills”, at the 8th Peace Achievers International Awards, held in Abuja on the 21st of September 2019 at Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel.

The occasion which was well attended by reputable personalities from across all sectors, including distinguished award recipients who have done impressively well to sustain peace across Nigeria. Some of this personalities are Gov. Tambuwal, who was honoured as “Governor of the Year on Peace and Security, Dr. Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, former Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Shina Peller, Lady Uche Ifeatu-Obi and Hadi Waziri Tambuwal. Sen Dino Melaye, Hon Festus Uchenna Festus, Tompolo Government, His Excellency, Amb. Dr. Edd Branson, Engr Johnbosco Onunkwo for his commitment to peace building through community development and leadership skills, Sen Ovie Omo Agege, Deputy Senate President, Prof Amb Apostle Ejiofor Chinedum Emmanuel, Charity Vedelago, Chairman,Global Windsor Group was hounoured as ‘ National Integration Peace Icon of the Year.

Others are Hon. Ned Nwoko, Mr Matthew Obono, Mr Uche Igbokwe, Isabelle Ayuk, Mr Abisoye Ayoyinka Fagade, Oba Saheed Elegushi, Chief Isaac David Balami, Mr. Uche Igbokwe and Mr Alex Nwankwo.

The award conferment on Hon. Ngumah Victor was premised on his unequivocal commitments to humanity, his undying interest for revolutionary peace campaign and iconic leadership impact towards enhancing peaceful coexistence across communities in Nigeria. Speaking through his Publicist, Amb. Alex Nwankwo, who recieved the award on his behalf, he expressed appreciation to Nigerians and entire organisers of the 8th edition of Peace Achievers International Awards.

He stated that the gesture will further encourage his willingness to do more in the sustenance of peace, through innovative projects, engagements and approaches that will promote and support peace achievements in Nigeria. Amb. Alex also stressed that Hon. Victor has promised to do everything in his capacity to ensure that he continues to fight for peace through policy formation, initiatives and other innovative channels.

The organisers have also appreciated Hon Victor, stressing that his efforts will remain a bedrock, upon which many other young Nigerian youths will be encouraged. The occasion witnessed several activities and was indeed meritorious.

