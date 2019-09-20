The Women for Health (W4H), a UK Aid programme, said it had trained no fewer than 1, 276 female health workers in the underserved rural communities in Yobe.

Dr. Usman Gwarzo, Deputy National Programme Manager of W4H, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Friday.

Gwarzo said the multidimensional, interlinked set of strategies and activities were developed to match and address the complexity of challenges associated with increasing the number of female health workers in rural areas of Northern Nigeria.

According to him, 1,276 female students from rural areas attended a Foundation Year Programme to prepare them for professional health training and 167 infrastructure projects have improved the accommodation and security of female students.

“We established a Foundation Year Programme in each W4H programme state to recruit, build the academic, personal and social capital of young women from rural areas.

“So that they can gain access to professional training programmes, return to work in their home environment and act as role models in their communities,’’ he said.

Gwarzo said that they also made engagement with and advocacy to key policy and decision-makers.

He said that they transformed health training institutions and empowered women in focal communities, among other things.

NAN reports that on Sept. 19, W4H in collaboration with Yobe Government graduated 37 nurses and midwives in Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery, Damaturu, to reduce maternal mortality in the state.

vanguard