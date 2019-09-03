NFPI faults South-South govs on NDDC appointments

By Onozure Dania

The Nigeria Female President Initiative, NFPI, a pro-democracy group, has countered the position of South-South governors on Federal Government nominees for appointment into various positions on the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

A statement by NFPI Coordinator, Mr. Felix Akpoyibo, questioned the rationale behind the governors’ opposition to the nominations, describing same as unwholesome, selfish and opposed to the well-being of the people of the Niger Delta region where the governors, over the years, have strangulated the NDDC from carrying out its mandate.

The group pointed out that President Muhammadu Buhari has the constitutional right to nominate board members to any federal agency such as the NDDC with or without considering inputs of the governors.

Akpoyibo saluted the courage of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, in refusing to identify with other governors of the region that are opposed to Buhari’s nominations for NDDC Board.

His words: “NDDC is not a local government council where governors control funds. President Buhari’s choice of the nominees was done in good faith for the interest and development of the ordinary people of the region.

“Gone are the days of PDP when South-South governors dictated who becomes what in NDDC and expect returns on investment from their choice nominees.”

He urged the presidency not to budge over the NDDC nominees and encouraged the National Assembly to go ahead with screening and clearing the various nominees without fear or favour.

Vanguard