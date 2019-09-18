NFIA to celebrate Nigeria’s finance innovators

By Henry Nworisa

B2B Event Organisers, InstinctWave, is set to host the 5th edition of the Nigeria Finance Innovation Award, NFIA, in October.

The awards ceremony scheduled to hold at Oriental Hotel, Lekki Lagos will gather and celebrate real innovators and change drivers in the finance sector .

Announcing the event in Lagos, the CEO/Founder of InstinctWave, Mr Akin Naphtal, said the awards is aimed at deepening growth in the finance sector by beaming lights on organisations, executives, teams and individuals that are driving the sector through innovative services and products.

He noted that the financial sector plays a vital role in the economic development of the country, making it imperative to recognise those whose outstanding leadership and practices have raised the standards of accountability within the ecosystem. He said some individuals, who have showcased brilliance in managing organisations’ wealth as well as promoting economic growth, will also be celebrated as the heroes and heroines of the sector.

“The role of the financial sector and its importance to national development and growth cannot be underestimated, hence the need to reward those pushing boundaries in the public and private financial industry,” he said.

Vanguard