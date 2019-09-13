Breaking News
Translate

NEWS EXTRA: Dino Melaye turns down PDP’s appointment as DG Kogi state

On 4:39 pmIn News, Politicsby

By Nwafor Sunday

Dino Melaye, the senator whose election was nullified by the Kogi State election tribunal in Lokoja, has turned down his party’s appointment as the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council.

Dino Melaye,
Sen. Dino Melaye

Disclosing this via his twitter handle, the embattled Senator wished his party best, noting that ‘when truth is a casualty there is chaos’.

Recall that Dino had lost to Engr Musa wada during the party’s gubernatorial primary in Kogi state.  He came fourth with 70 votes while, Aminu Suleiman- 55 votes, Victor Adoji-54, Erico Joseph- 42, AVM Saliu Atawodi (retd.)- 11, Emmanuel Omebije- 9 votes, Mohammed Shuaibi- 4 votes, Bayo Michael- 2 votes and Jabiru Haruna- 0, Abubakar Mohammed Ibrahim-710 votes, and Musa Wada with 748 votes to emerge winner.

Okowa hails Wike’s victory, says power truly belongs to the people(Opens in a new browser tab)

In view of that the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus pronounced him the DG for the forthcoming November 16 governorship election.

Shocking it would be for the party when Dino openly said, “Let me state categorically that I have turned down the position of Director-General of the PDP Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council. I wish PDP all the best. When truth is a casualty there is chaos. Senator Dino Melaye”.

See tweet below:

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.