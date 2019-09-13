NEWS EXTRA: Dino Melaye turns down PDP’s appointment as DG Kogi state

By Nwafor Sunday

Dino Melaye, the senator whose election was nullified by the Kogi State election tribunal in Lokoja, has turned down his party’s appointment as the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council.

Disclosing this via his twitter handle, the embattled Senator wished his party best, noting that ‘when truth is a casualty there is chaos’.

Recall that Dino had lost to Engr Musa wada during the party’s gubernatorial primary in Kogi state. He came fourth with 70 votes while, Aminu Suleiman- 55 votes, Victor Adoji-54, Erico Joseph- 42, AVM Saliu Atawodi (retd.)- 11, Emmanuel Omebije- 9 votes, Mohammed Shuaibi- 4 votes, Bayo Michael- 2 votes and Jabiru Haruna- 0, Abubakar Mohammed Ibrahim-710 votes, and Musa Wada with 748 votes to emerge winner.

In view of that the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus pronounced him the DG for the forthcoming November 16 governorship election.

Shocking it would be for the party when Dino openly said, “Let me state categorically that I have turned down the position of Director-General of the PDP Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council. I wish PDP all the best. When truth is a casualty there is chaos. Senator Dino Melaye”.

Vanguard