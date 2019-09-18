New Horizons links CertNexus for stronger cybersecurity, IoT trainings

By Juliet Umeh

A Nigerian provider of instructor-led information technology certification training, New Horizons, said it has emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials to its public training schedule.

The certifications are in partnership with CertNexus, another organisation that focuses on providing certifications for IT professionals.

The company said the move became imperative as companies navigate within the fourth industrial revolution.

Managing Director of New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, said: “Certification programmes provided by CertNexus on cyber security, Internet of Things, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence, AI, broaden the knowledge of IT and Security professionals and validate skills using globally recognized curriculum and high stakes examinations.

“CertNexus micro-credentials provide business leaders, project managers, and compliance personnel the necessary knowledge to lead projects and make informed decisions.” He added.

Chief Security Officer, CertNexus, Christine Harper, said “We’re thrilled to have New Horizons Nigeria as our newest authorised training partner. We’ve developed courses, certifications, and micro-credentials that offer standardisations in the world of data security, IoT and AI, and the fact that New Horizons Nigeria has expanded their offerings to include our courses further exemplifies the necessity to certify skill sets such as these. We’ll join forces and utilise their expansive network of locations to make this possible”.

Harper said billions of dollars will be gained and lost in these areas over the next five years. He added that for any organisation to succeed in this environment, training and confirming skills is the best investment towards growth.

Vanguard