New envoy to UN, Craft says will defend U.S. interests, stand by allies

The new U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft told reporters on Thursday that she would defend the interests of the U.S. at the world body and would continue to convey President Donald Trump’s “invigorated policies” Earlier on Thursday, Craft presented her diplomatic credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “It is a profound personal honor to hold the President’s confidence.

“And this is a confidence I will seek to maintain as I continue to convey the invigorated policies of this administration of the Security Council, and to the UN as a whole.

“I will defend America’s values and interests; I will stand by our friends and allies,” Craft said. According to her, the U.S. leadership is “absolutely critical” in a world marked by humanitarian crisis, conflicts and geopolitical challenges, and she intends to provide such leadership. “I come to the United Nations not only as the President’s emissary, but also as a voice of America’s unwavering commitment to democracy, freedom, human rights and whenever possible, the peaceful resolution of conflicts,” Craft added. On Aug. 1, the U.S. Senate confirmed Craft as the next U.S. ambassador to the UN.

Craft will succeed Nikki Haley, who stepped down from her post and left the office at the end of 2018. She previously served as an alternate delegate to the UN in 2007 under President George W. Bush.