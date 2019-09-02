New Enugu CP solicits residents cooperation

The new Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, CP Ahmad Abdulrahman, on Monday solicited for the cooperation of resident as he assumed duty.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abdulrahman took over from CP Sulaiman Balarabe, who had been redeployed to Force Criminal Intelligence Department (CID), Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Abdulrahman called for the cooperation of the officers and men of the Command as well as residents of the state to enable him succeed in fighting insecurity.

He said that this would ensure the status of Enugu State as the safest in the South-East and the country at large.

NAN recalls that before now, Abdulrahman was the Commissioner of Police in-charge of CID, Force Headquarters, Abuja and has held many Command positions across the nation.

Among the commands he had previously served included Kaduna, Bayelsa and Ekiti States with a track record of outstanding leadership. (NAN)

Vanguard