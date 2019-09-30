NEMA distributes 50,000 bags of fertilisers to farmers in Anambra

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced the distribution of over 50,000 bags of fertilisers to 5,300 farmers, affected by the 2018 flood disaster in Anambra.

NAN reports that the fertilizer distribution marks the last phase of support to the farmers by the National Food Security Council in the state.

Speaking during the distribution, Mrs. Bolanle Ojo, NEMA’s Supervisor for the project, explained that the agency had earlier in the year distributed seedlings and agro-chemicals to the affected farmers.

Ojo said the victims affected by the flood were from seven Local Government Areas in Anambra.

She listed the Local Government Areas as Anambra East, Anambra West, Ayamelum, Ogbaru, Orumba North, Awka North, and Ihiala.

“The fertilizer is to support farmers affected by the 2018 flood in these Local Government Areas and we have been on this project since April.

“We had given them some inputs in terms of seedlings and agro-chemicals and now, fertilizers to help them boost their yield.

“About 18 states were affected across the country but in Anambra State, seven Local Government Areas were affected on over 7, 600 hectares of land.

“The gesture is to ensure that there is no food scarcity in the country,” Ojo said.

The supervisor said the agency was also monitoring the utilisation of the inputs by the farmers to ensure the state achieved its desired objectives.

“Each time the Federal Government supports the farmers, we visit their farms at random to ensure that the farmers planted the seeds.

“Agricultural extension workers in the Local Government Areas also assist in monitoring.

Overall, we have seen excellent results in the field. The next thing we are expecting is a bountiful harvest and surplus food in the country.”

Ojo, however, said that NEMA was facing a lot of challenges from farmers, who were not affected by the flood but wished to benefit from the project.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke to NAN expressed their delight and commended the Federal Government for the gesture.

A rice and yam farmer, Mr. Bernard Nwakudo, said his rice and yam crops had already started showing signs of a good yield.

“The only thing is that the fertilizer came late just like the yam seedlings but we are very happy.

“Since flood started damaging our crops here, no form of support has reached us. Only this one from NEMA. So, we are happy that the items came and they came directly to us,” he said.

A yam farmer, Mrs. Ann Jideaku, expressed happiness on the gesture, the quality of rice and yam seedlings she received. Jideaku, however, appealed to the Federal Government to also consider financial support to the farmers so that they could expand their farmlands.

She advised youths to go into farming, especially rice, yam and cassava cultivation rather than staying idle or seeking white-collar jobs. There is financial gain in agriculture,” she stated.