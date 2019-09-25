NDLEA foils attempt to smuggle 238kg of cannabis to Port Harcourt

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

An attempt by some drug dealers to smuggle to PortHarcourt, the Rivers State capital of 238 kilograms of cannabis was foiled as officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Edo State Command who intercepted a vehicle conveying the substance at Abudu along the Benin – Asaba highway.

Edo NDLEA Commander, Mr. Buba Wakawam who disclosed this in Benin yesterday while speaking with journalists said that, the intercepted vehicle belongs to an interstate cannabis smuggling syndicate just as he added that driver of the vehicle was also apprehended in connection with the crime.

He disclosed that the drug was concealed in a false compartment in the bus, saying that “The suspect is being held in connection with unlawful possession of 17 bags of dried weeds suspected to be cannabis weighing 238kg hidden in a false compartment of the bus”.

He stated that preliminary investigation by the agency has revealed that the Iveco J5 Bus with registration number Lagos XL 591 MUS conveying the cannabis took off from Ifon in Ondo State going to Port Harcourt but was promptly intercepted by officers of the Irrua Area Command on routine patrol.

He said, “The syndicate used the mode of concealment to smuggle drugs undetected. There were few empty crates of beer to mislead officers that there are no goods in the bus. Fortunately, they were caught in the act. We are working to bring all members of the criminal group to justice”.

The suspect Emmanuel Akposike, a 48 years old man who hails from Delta State is married with four children.

The suspect in his statement admitted transporting cannabis to earn a living. saying

“I attended primary school in my home town, Owhelogbo in Isoko North Local Government Area. After my primary education, I learned welding from 1989 to 1994. However, in 1995 I changed my carrier to driving. I transport.

vanguard