Ndidi shows up strong in Leicester’s defeat of Bournemouth

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi return from injury to help the Foxes win over  Bournemouth at the Kings Power Stadium.

Jamie Vardy scored twice and made the other as an impressive Leicester maintained their unbeaten Premier League. Ndidi who missed a League Cup game due to injury was at his destructive best once more with an all-action performance, while the ever-maturing James Maddison, called up to the England squad this week, showed his defensive capabilities by gaining possession eight times.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have won two and drawn two of their opening four games, showcasing their early ambitions of breaking into the top six at the end of the season with another excellent showing.

Vardy’s opener was simple, yet stunning. He latched on to Ben Chilwell’s punt into the left channel, took a touch before lobbing a perfectly-executed finish over Aaron Ramsdale.

His hard work for Youri Tielemans’ goal for 2-1 epitomised his display, rolling the ball across the six-yard box for the Belgium international to tuck home from a yard out.

Bournemouth were lacklustre at best with Callum Wilson equalising for 1-1 with their only real chance of note.

