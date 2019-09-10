NDDC to complete 13-floor office in Port Harcourt – Official

Dr Akwagaga Enyia, Acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), on Tuesday said that the commission was working to achieve early completion of the 13-floor permanent office at its headquarters in Port Harcourt.

A statement issued by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, said that Enyia made the disclosure during the inspection of ongoing works on the edifice.

The statement also quoted Enyia as saying that the commission was targeting 80 per cent completion in December, with workers moving into the facility in June 2020.

Enyia, however, expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work on the building at the Marine Base-Eastern Bypass area of the city.

She said: “I am not impressed with what I saw today as well as not happy at the level of work done after all these years.

“I will be here to work if need be to ensure that by December, work on the building will at least get up to 80 per cent.”

Enyia said that the Federal Government would release funds and provide other necessary support to ensure early completion of the project.

She urged the contractor handling the project not to compromise on both quality of work and design approved for the building.

“So, from time to time, I will be at the site to do my work. I will also bring my table and my chair here to work, because we must get value for money.

“I can assure you that government is ready to release fund to ensure that the project will be completed as soon as possible,” she assured.

Enyia said the current NDDC management was passionate towards carrying out its mandate of facilitating development of the Niger Delta.

The Project Manager, Mr Clement Udie, said the project, initiated by the defunct Oil Minerals Producing Areas Development Commission, had reached 50 per cent completion.

He said the commission’s headquarters on completion would have ancillary facilities, such as, medical centre, bank, restaurant and car park, among others.

“Presently, all the service equipment for the main building are already on site awaiting installation, as well as electrical equipment like lifts and escalators.

“Our engineers have identified critical areas that need to be tackled to progress pace of work. One of these is payment of contractors who supplied some of the equipment,” he said. (NAN)

