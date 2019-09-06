By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—Former Deputy Inspector General of Police, PrinceUdom Ekpoudom has disagreed with the governors of the Nigeria Delta region for opposing the appointment of board members of the Nigerian Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Ekpoudom who spoke with Vanguard, described the governors position as laughable, as according to him, the President has the right to make appointments just like the governors also do without seeking the opinion of the President.

“They should not take the President for a ride. They should concentrate in their states and do their own appointments the way they like and the President is not interfering,” he said.

He lauded the president for appointing Senator Godswill Akpabio as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, saying that the region will witness unprecedented development just like Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom transformed the state.

“Coming to Niger Delta issue, for him to have posted somebody like l Akpabio to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs shows that the man loves the region and wants her problems to be solved.

“This state was a backwater but Akpabio turned things around and put the state on the pedestal of development. He transformed the state. Look at the infrastructure development in the state. We believe that he will replicate what he did in the state in the Niger Delta,” he said.

Describing the appointments as well made, he suggested continued dialogue with the youths in the region to ensure fast pace development of the country.

Ekpoudom who lauded Governor Udom Emmanuel for the decision of the state government to shut down illegal schools in the state said, proper foundation was needed for the training of pupils and students to ensure that they do not engage in anti-social activities when they grow up.

“I want to commend the state government on the recent closure of illegal schools. I have to despite the fact that I am in the opposition party. One, if you do not give the children the proper foundation when they grow up, they will become problem for the state by engaging in anti-social vices.”

“Many schools in this state cannot be classified as schools because of poor and inadequate facilities and learning environment and they continue to impart wrong information in our kids. So, I commend the state government for closing these illegal schools,” he said.

He commended President Buhari for the steps taken so far to end the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa, advising Nigerians living in the South African country to abide by the laws of the country.

