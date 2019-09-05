The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has urged those kicking against the appointment of the new NDDC board by President Muhammadu Buhari to embrace peace in the interest of the Niger Delta people.

The party in a statement issued by its Director of Communications Mr. Nick Ovuakporie, cautioned those behind the media outrage against heating up the polity.

The party noted that the appointment was the prerogative of the President and Commander in Chief which cannot be delegated neither abrogated.

According to the statement, ” the appointment of Dr. Pius Odubu as Chairman of the NDDC board was done in good faith and in tandem with extant practice.

“The party reminded those behind the agitations of the application of the doctrine of necessity as no one envisaged a situation whereby a single State will produce both the Chairman and Managing Director of the Commission which may have prompted the wisdom of the President to move the appointment of the board Chairman, to the next State with letter “E” (Edo State), so as to revert to Letter “D”(Delta State) at the completion of the term of office of the new board in order to reflect equity, fairness and balance.

“The party clarified further, that this present scenario whereby the Chairman and Managing Director of the NDDC coincidentally falls within one State to produce, has never happened since the establishment of the Commission, hence this development calls for the application of the doctrine of necessity which the President employed in this instance.

“The party went on to say that Dr. Pius Odubu was qualified to lead and reposition the NDDC to effectively deliver in it’s core mandate as an interventionist agency, established to revamp the infrastructural deficit of the Niger Delta region.

“The party calls for calm and appealed to those who have filed litigations against the appointment of the Commission’s Chairman to withdraw same and support the board for the good of Delta State and the overall development of the region” it stated.

