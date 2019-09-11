Breaking News
NDDC Chairman-designate congratulates President Buhari over Tribunal victory

By Gabriel Olawale

The Chairman designate of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr. Pius Odubu, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for his victory today at the Presidential Election Tribunal after the petition filed by the candidate of the opposition party challenging the President’s electoral victory was dismissed in its entirety.

Dr. Pius Odubu, who issued the congratulatory message on behalf of the newly-appointed board of the NDDC, said the President’s victory is no surprise as Nigerians across the country truly voted for him in the General Elections.

He also expressed satisfaction that the President’s victory is coming at a time he is doubling his efforts to ensure sustainable development in the Niger Delta region and the empowerment of its citizens, as well as national economic growth.

Dr. Odubu also congratulated that National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for his stellar leadership which has yielded progress and wider acceptance of the party.

He described the National Chairman’s reforms and capable leadership as the ‘tonic’ the party needs to consolidate on its successes and achieve greater victories.

The NDDC Chairman designate assured the President and the party of the NDDC’s readiness to implement the President’s development agenda for the Niger Delta region with zest and a single-minded focus.

Vanguard

