NDDC Board: You lack mandate to speak for Itsekiris, Itsekiri groups tell Lori-Ogbebor

*Endorses Okumagba as NDDC MD

By Perez Brisibe

Two prominent Itsekiri groups, the Iwere United Front, IUF and the Itsekiri Development Initiatives, IDI, have both faulted Chief Rita-Lori Ogbebor’s opposition to the nomination of Olorogun Bernard Okumagba as the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), stressing that she does not have the mandate to speak for the Itsekiri nation.

The groups while endorsing the appointment of Okumagba by President Muhammadu Buhari which it described as well-deserved, affirmed that “the only body that can speak on behalf of the Itsekiris is the Olu-in-Council.”

In separate statements, both Itsekiri groups said the appointment of Olorogun Okumagba by President Buhari was desirable, adding that Mrs Ogbebor’s opposition is divisive and without any basis.

In the statement signed by its Chairman, Bemigho Eyituoyo; and Secretary, William Eburajolo; the IUF said the suit filed by Lori-Ogbebor and others challenging the nomination of Okumagba was ill-advised as the appointment of the new NDDC boss does not contravene any known law, rather the cases and campaign against Okumagba are counterproductive in that they portray the ethnic group as cantankerous and unaccommodating.

Specifically, IUF observed that Okumagba’s appointment is a plus for the people of Warri South and Warri town, given his pedigree as an indigene and one who knows the expectation of the people.

In its statement, it said, “Our attention have been drawn to the disposition of our amiable chief on social media/print media of Vanguard newspaper dated September 04 2019 on the recent appointment of Chief Bernard Okumagba as Managing Director, NDDC where, Chief Lori-Ogbebor protested that an Itsekiri from an oil-producing community ought/should be appointed rather than an oil-producing area where Chief Okumagba is a beneficiary of the position concerned. He is to us eminently qualified to be so appointed by His Excellency, President M. Buhari, as MD of NNPC.”

The group said that it was satisfied with Okumagba’s track record in the public sector, where he is well respected as a non-tribalized person.

Speaking further, it said: “Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor must realize that Chief Bernard Okumagba is not just a competent personality that has the prerequisite for nation-building and astute management of resources but must also recognize that he is a competent repository of human and material management, which can be attested to by his evocative achievements as Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning in Delta State, as well as Commissioner of Finance Delta State between 2007 and 2011. Recalling that era, he never discriminated against any Itsekiri sons/daughters, vis-à-vis the Warri Kingdom at large.

“Yes, it is legal to ask for a right that is legally and fundamental personally as it affects a person, but dragging the Itsekiri nation, singularly to protest, is untoward and abjectly uncalled for.”

IUF noted that Chief Lori-Ogbebor’s opposition to Okumagba is not typical but one that has come to define her actions, where she takes pleasure in opposing anyone not nominated by her.

It said: “Available records over the years show that we are being misguided by mama’s position. Mama has protested singlehandedly against the nomination of Itsekiri sons in certain positions either by appointments or elections. A case in point in 2003 when Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR nominated an Itsekiri son as commissioner representing Delta State on the NDDC Board, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor vehemently opposed the nomination even after confirmation by Senate. Just because it didn’t come from her. Again in 2013, when another of our son was nominated by President Goodluck Jonathan for ED Projects in NDDC Board, mama actually rejected this nomination on the basis of only God knows why. She opposed all the Itsekiri’s nominees to Delta State Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission offices in Delta State.”

Advising Chief Lori-Ogbebor to withdraw the suit she filed against the President and the National Assembly protesting the constitution of the new NDDC Board, the IUF said she should “stop these antics of division and unhealthy rivalry in the political space of our State as well as Nigeria at large and pointed out the danger in having every ethnic nationality demand for the appointment of their sons and daughters as dangerous because it will breed anarchy.”

On its part, IDI in its statement signed by Adeyemi Oligida, Chairman; Amalelemi Otuedon, Secreatry; and Otsof Popo, P.RO, stated that the Itsekiris are not against the appointment of Okumagba as the Managing Director of NDDC and argued that Chief Lori-Ogbebor does not have the mandate of the Itsekiri people to oppose the appointment or speak on behalf of the Itsekiri, rather “the only body that can speak on behalf of the Itsekiris is the Olu-in-Council.”

It said: “We are supporting Chief Okumagba because he is from Warri-South Local Government Area which is an oil-producing local government area and as such, is eminently qualified to be appointed as the Managing Director of NDDC

“Since the nomination of Olorogun Okumagba, commendations have come from several groups in the Niger Delta area who have spoken highly of his experience as a top banker, auditor and economic planner, as he has the skills needed to reposition the NDDC for the benefit of the people of the region.”