By Festus Ahon DELTA State APC House of Assembly Candidates Forum has said those opposing the nomination of Olorogun Bernard Okumagba as Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC is not party members but agents of the opposition party whose stock in trade is to spread falsehood calculated at instigating crisis. NDDC

The Forum is a statement by it’s Public Relations Officer, PRO, Prince Urhorho Koyoyo said: “we utterly flabbergasted by the statement credited to some disgruntled, unscrupulous, faceless, and attention-seeking elements who have resorted to spreading falsehood and divisive messages that Bernard Okumagba is not a

member of APC as a means of survival.

“Dissipating energy on such frivolous and unsubstantiated claims will amount to giving relevance to those faceless unscrupulous and attention-seeking elements but we find it worthwhile to clarify the general public on the stand and membership of Bernard Okumagba in APC.

“Those divisive, unscrupulous and faceless elements are not party members but agents of the opposition party whose stock in trade is to spread falsehood calculated at instigating crisis.

Also read:

“It is pertinent to state that Bernard Okumagba joined the party far back in 2017 and was at the National Convention in Abuja 2018. Furthermore, Bernard Okumagba ensured the smooth and successful mobilisation of party members during the last general elections to garner votes and supports for the party, it’s no news saying that his cousin was the party’s House of Assembly Candidate for Warri South.

“We want to seize this opportunity to congratulate Olorogun Bernard Okumagba on his well deserved and earned an appointment as the MD of NDDC. His nomination is a welcome development and a higher call to duty.

“We, therefore, express our profound and heartfelt gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for finding Olorogun Bernard Okumagba worthy of such lofty appointment.

“Conclusively, we in strong terms lambast those going about disseminating such unsubstantiated falsehood and urge them to turn a new leaf as spreading such falsehood against Olorogun Bernard Okumagba in a bid to gain relevance liken them to a drowning man clinging to a straw for survival”.