By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that there are aborigines of Urhobos in Delta South Senatorial district, insisting that Warri South Local Government Area Urhobos has traditional institution (Okere-Urhobo Kingdom) and a gazetted traditional ruler headed by the Okumagba royal dynasty.

The party in a statement released from the office of the State Chairman of the party, Prophet Jones Erue, signed by the Director of Communications, Mr. Nick Ovuakporie, said Delta South was not populated by the Ijaws, Itsekiris, and Isokos to the exclusion of the Urhobos.

Reacting to a publication credited to Coalition of Delta South APC, the party said the “Urhobos of Uduophori in Patani Local Government Area, and Odurubu in Bomadi Local Government Area as well are Urhobo minority communities in the Delta South Senatorial District suffering same minority deprivations being clamoured by the said group which they ought to have incorporated in their agitations if they were truly sincere and motivated by patriotism”.

Noting the said group unknown to the party, “caused fallacious statements against a leader of the APC in Delta State and Managing Director designate of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Olorogun Bernard Okumagba as published in some dailies.

“The party specifically affirms the membership of Olorogun Bernard Okumagba as not just a party member, but a leader who has contributed immensely to the overall growth and development of the party both in his Warri South LGA and at the State level”.

The party in the statement mentioned some of Olorogun Bernard Okumagba’s invaluable contributions to the stability of the party as a leader by helping to resolve the once protracted APC chairmanship tussle between Mr. Valentine Egbe and Mr. Mario Owumi in his Warri South Local Government Area, of Delta State.

While frowning at the penchant of some misguided individuals who dwell on lies deliberately intended, to mislead the unsuspecting public without properly verifying such misconceptions, the party stated that “a painstaking check by the Chairmen of APC in the two Isoko Local Government Areas confirms the non membership of Solomon Esieke who averred in the misconceived publication to have come from Isoko thereby, challenging him to make public his membership card.

“The party also said that a thorough check from the Delta South Senatorial District Chairman, Mr. Tosan Awani proved that none of the other names on the said publication, are APC members thereby confirming its suspicion that they are impostors.

“The party further warned those behind these reoccurring media distortions to always seek clarifications from constituted authorities before rushing to the press as such acts are inimical to societal peace.

“The party urge the reading public particularly APC members in Delta State and Nigeria at large to ignore this group and other groups who may be sponsored to chunk out misinformation targeted at maligning the reputation of leaders of our great party, the APC”.