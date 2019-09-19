NDA offers free medical treatment, donates 1,000 writing materials to com

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Thursday offered free medical treatment to people of Dankande village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Academy also donated 1000 writing materials to pupils in Dankande Primary School as part of activities for the passing out of the academy’s regular cadets.

During the community outreach programme, the academy also distributed insecticidal mosquito nets and wrappers to elderly women in the community.

The residents were offered free treatment in areas covering clinical, dental, eye, laboratory, nursing and pharmaceutical services.

The Commandant, Maj.-Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade said the gesture was to sustain an existing relationship with communities around the school.

The outreach is in fulfillment of the academy’s continuous determination to impact positively on the lives of residents of villages neighbouring the academy and to express gratitude to them, the commandant said.

He assured that serious ailments that require extensive medical attention would be referred to the academy’s medical facility for further treatment for free.

Oyebade pledged to renovate a block of two classrooms in the primary school to enhance teaching and learning.

He urged the community members to continue to be law-abiding and report suspicious people or events to security agencies.

Oyebade expressed the hope that the community would immensely benefit from the gesture at the end of the exercise.

In his address, the Acting Commander of NDA Hospital, Lt. Colonel Jude Akunne explained that the outreach was borne out of the commandant’s passion for impacting positively on the lives of its neighbours.

The village head of Dankande, Mallam Musa Abdul expressed gratitude to the NDA for bringing the programme to them and pledged that the community would reciprocate the gesture.

NAN reports that thousands of Dankande residents and its environs are expected to benefit from the free medical services.

vanguard