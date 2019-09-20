NCDC, NPHCDA confirm 15 laboratory cases of yellow fever in Bauchi

By Chioma Obinna

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, yesterday announced the laboratory confirmation of 15 cases of yellow fever from the 169 clinically suspected cases recorded in Bauchi between August 29th and 11th of September, 2019.

In a press statement made available to Vanguard and jointly signed by the Management of NCDC, and NPHCDA, the duo said further testing of samples were still going on at the NCDC National Reference Laboratory, Abuja.

They said the two organisations have continued to support the response to the outbreak since the confirmation of the first case of yellow fever linked to Alkaleri LGA.

According to the statement, “the National Emergency Operations Centre was activated on the 5th of September 2019, to coordinate the response to this outbreak. Since the onset of the outbreak, epidemiologists, and other health professionals in both NCDC and NPHCDA have worked in support of the State public health teams of the affected States.

“Further support for the outbreak response has also been received from the World Health Organization and UNICEF to respond to the outbreak.”

NCDC further revealed that a national rapid response team has been deployed to Bauchi State to support the State with further in-depth investigations, including case finding, risk communications, management of cases and preparation for a reactive vaccination campaign.

The statement also disclosed that a vaccination campaign targeting 500,000 residents of Alkaleri and contiguous LGAs were being implemented.

They appealed to families to ensure that children receive all their childhood vaccines.

“Healthcare workers and members of the public are reminded that the symptoms of yellow fever include yellowness of the eyes, sudden fever, and headache and body pain. If you have these symptoms or notice someone in your community displaying them, please contact your nearest primary healthcare centre,” the statement reads.

vanguard