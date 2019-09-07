Breaking News
NCDC confirms four cases of Yellow Fever in Bauchi

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Friday, confirmed four cases of Yellow Fever in Bauchi State.

Three of the confirmed cases are residents of Alkaleri Local Government Area (LGA) and the fourth case is a tourist who visited the Yankari Games Reserve in the same LGA.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that several other cases including six deaths out of 95 students of Waka College of Education in Biu LGA of Borno state, who visited the Games Reserve in August, have been notified as at time of this report.

A statement by NCDC’s Director-General, Dr. Chinese Ihekweazu, in Abuja, said the Center is collaborated with the State epidemiologists and the World Health Organization country office to further investigate the reported deaths and other events.

Vanguard

