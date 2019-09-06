NCDC confirms 4 cases of Yellow Fever in Bauchi

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Friday, confirmed four cases of Yellow Fever in Bauchi State.

Three of the confirmed cases are residents of Alkaleri Local Government Area (LGA) and the fourth case is a tourist who visited the Yankari Games Reserve in the same LGA.

Vanguard gathered that several other cases including six deaths out of 95 students of Waka College of Education in Biu LGA of Borno State, who visited the Games Reserve in August, have been notified as at time of this report.

ALSO READ: Ebola: Profile of a killer

A statement by NCDC’s Director-General, Dr Chinese Ihekweazu, in Abuja, said the Centre is collaborated with the State epidemiologists and the World Health Organization country office to further investigate the reported deaths and other events.

He said: “Altogether, we can confirm four cases of yellow fever in people that either live or have visited Bauchi in the last one month.

“Since it was notified, We have also deployed a rapid response team to support Bauchi State to carry out further in-depth investigations, including case finding, risk communications, and support the management of cases.”

He, however, urged Nigerians not to panic; stressing that there is no human-to-human transmission of the virus but spread through bites of infected mosquitoes.

“Yellow fever is a completely vaccine preventable disease and a single shot of the yellow fever vaccine protects for a lifetime.

“In addition to the vaccine, the public is advised to keep their environments clean and free of stagnant water to discourage breeding of mosquitoes.

“The National Primary Health Care Development Agency is leading efforts to provide an additional opportunity of vaccination through preventive vaccination campaigns across the country,” Ihekweazu assured.