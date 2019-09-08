NCAA commends airlines over payment of per cent ticket sales charge

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has commended five domestic airlines for their consistency in the remittance of the five per cent Ticket Sales Charges/Cargo Sales Charges (TSC/CSC).

A statement issued by Mr Sam. Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA on Sunday in Lagos said the agency’s Director-General (D-G) , Capt. Muhtar Usman, made the commendation during a meeting with the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON).

Usman said the payment was in compliance with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Act 2006 (As amended).

According to him, the airlines are : Air Peace Airline, Overland Airways, Medview Airline, Aero Contractors and Allied Air Limited.

He said that the key considerations for recognition by the NCAA of airlines were timely remittance of Cargo Sales Charges (CSC) and beneficial working relationship, especially, the Aviation Revenue Automation Project (ARAP).

Usman said that the prompt remittances had contributed to effective, efficient, safe and secure operations by the regulatory agency.

He appreciated the operators for their efforts despite daunting challenges in the business environment, expressing optimism that NCAA would continue to honour its financial obligations and carry out seamless airline operations.

Similarly, Usman congratulated Allied Air Limited on its success in the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) recently carried out.

He, thereafter, presented commendation letters to the five airlines and also acceded to the AON’s request for an extension of 90 days to enable operators yet to comply with ARAP to key into it.

The statement said that the operators consisting of about 33 schedule and non-schedule commercial airlines, enumerated some grey areas affecting their operational efficiency.

They expressed hope that the NCAA would intervene in the aforementioned areas of concern and also called for more frequent meetings between the airlines and the regulatory authority.