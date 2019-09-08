Breaking News
Translate

NCAA commends airlines over payment of per cent ticket sales charge

On 6:31 pmIn Newsby

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has commended five domestic airlines for their consistency in the remittance of the five  per cent Ticket Sales Charges/Cargo Sales Charges (TSC/CSC).

A statement issued by Mr Sam. Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA on Sunday in Lagos said the agency’s Director-General (D-G) , Capt. Muhtar Usman, made the commendation during a meeting with  the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON).

Usman said the payment was in compliance with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Act 2006 (As amended).

NCAA
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Tuesday, August 23, 2016, led other eminent dignitaries of the state to the ceremony marking the landing of the first international cargo aircraft at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, courtesy of the Ethiopian Airlines.

According to him, the airlines are : Air Peace Airline, Overland Airways, Medview Airline, Aero Contractors and Allied Air Limited.

He said that the  key considerations for recognition by the NCAA of airlines  were timely remittance of Cargo Sales Charges (CSC) and beneficial working relationship, especially,   the Aviation Revenue Automation Project (ARAP).

Housewife drags ex-husband to court, seeks N1.1m for daughter’s upkeep(Opens in a new browser tab)

Usman said that the prompt remittances  had contributed to effective, efficient, safe and secure operations by the regulatory agency.

He appreciated the operators for their efforts despite daunting challenges in the business environment, expressing optimism that NCAA  would continue to honour its financial obligations and carry out seamless airline operations.

Similarly, Usman congratulated Allied Air Limited on its success in the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) recently carried out.

He, thereafter,  presented commendation letters to the five airlines and also acceded to the AON’s request for an extension of 90 days to enable operators  yet to comply with  ARAP to key into it.

The statement said that the operators consisting of about 33 schedule and non-schedule commercial airlines, enumerated some grey areas affecting their operational efficiency.

They expressed hope that the NCAA would intervene in the aforementioned areas of concern and also called for more frequent meetings between the airlines and the regulatory authority.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.