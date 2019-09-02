Former African long jump champion, Yusuf Alli has said that the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival would be a benchmark for future sports fiesta in the country.

Alli who remains the national record holder with 8.27m was appointed the director of organisation for the festival billed for March 20-April 20, 2020, by Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki in his quest to deliver a perfectly organised Sports Festival.

“The NSF is key to our national sports development and we must attach much importance to it. Almost all Nigerian international athletes passed through it.

“This is why we are going to work very hard to deliver a sports festival that should be a benchmark for future festivals.

“It will be open to all Nigerians and we are using the best international practices to run all the events. For instance in track and field, we are having the mandatory three entrance per State and with this, we expect that competition would be keen and we expect world standard performances,” said Alli

Governor Obaseki, while accepting to host the festival, promised to fight against any militating factor that could cause a shift in date for the Sports festival and so far there are indications that Edo 2020 is on course. Work is in progress at all the facilities and would be ready for use.

