Nasarawa govt spends N29m monthly to feed boarding students – official

The Nasarawa State government says it spends N29 million monthly to feed students in boarding schools across the state

Alhaji Absullahi Aliyu-Agwai, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, disclosed this on Monday in Lafia, while distributing food items to the schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the food items included 329 bags of rice, 276 bags of beans and 322 bags of maize.

Also shared to the schools were 299 bags of cassava flour (garri), 21 bags of salt, 791 cartoons of Maggi, and 122 gallons of oil.

Aliyu-Agwai told NAN after the exercise that the Gov. Abdullahi Sule-led administration was determined to consolidate on the policies of previous administrations so as to improve the standard of education.

The permanent secretary advised Principals of benefiting schools to ensure judicious use of the food items, warning that anyone found wanting would be sanctioned.

He appealed to parents to send their wards to school so as to bequeath a lasting legacy to them.

The official said that government had made education a priority because of its crucial role in societal growth, and called for more support from stakeholders toward boosting the quality of education in the state.

Vanguard News