NAS targets 8000 indigent Ikorodu residents for free medical treatment

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

National Association of Seadog, NAS, has disclosed that no fewer than 8000 indigent residents of Ikorodu Local Government, Lagos State, would be treated freely.

NAS, also known as Pyrates Confraternity, added that the aim was to increase the life expectancy among Ikorodu residents.

Confirming the number of indigent residents, Onuora Ikemefuna, who led members of the Ikorodu chapter, on medical outreach to Olayemi Community where residents were screened for a different ailment, explained that the aim of the association was to embark on quarterly free medical mission within Ikorodu Local Government.

According to him, our plan for the next quarter medical mission is to treat 2000 indigent residents. And that is what we aim to replicate every quarter when we embark on a free health mission.

He noted that the medical mission was the only strategy they could assist residents within the axis improve on their wellbeing.

“Assisting people is what we are meant to do. Many live their lives without showing concerns for it. Many do not go to the hospital for a check-up because of the cost. And that is the vacuum we aim to fill”.

“We assist them to check their Blood Pressure and other checkups needed to have a healthy living. We also conduct a test for them on HIV because some of them have never gone on test to ascertain their status”.

Vanguard