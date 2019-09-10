Nappy drops two new singles ‘Monalisa’ and ‘Friends are bad’

By Chris Onuoha

A Nigerian sensational rapper, singer and song writer Nappy Boy has dropped two new singles ‘Monalisa’ and ‘Friends are bad’ which comes as a follow up to his fans favourite single, ‘She didn’t know’.

With the two new music videos, the king of new wave, Nappy is giving his fans a treat of his creative works and something to relish in the music industry.

‘Monalisa’ is a sensational Afrobeat inspired tune coming as part of his signature tunes. In the video, Nappy flaunts affluence with references to Gucci Bags and Versace while he adores a girl so beautiful that he calls Monalisa. The video was shot and directed in Nigeria by Unlimited LA.

Nappy’s second single, Friends are Bad is a Hip Hop inspired tune produced by Chikky Chizzy. Nappy is in touch with his emotions as he delivers rhymes and melodies in true pop star fashion.The video was shot and directed in South Africa by Kyle White.

Nappy Boy in a short comment to the release of these singles said that his fans are too dear to him; ” I am working hard to make my upcoming EP another wow for my numerous fans across the globe because their response and yell for more is the reason I am dedicated in giving them the best.”

Vanguard