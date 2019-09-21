By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in continuation of its sustained air offensive against terrorist elements in the Northeast of the country, through the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, has neutralized scores of terrorists and destroyed their hideouts in separate airstrikes conducted at Durbada (also known as Bula Mongoro), Abaganaram and Tumbun Rego in Borno State.

A statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola Director of Public Relations and Information said, ‘The raids were executed between 13 and 20 September 2019 based on credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports, which were also corroborated by confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, that identified locations within the settlements that served as hideouts for the terrorists.

Continuing he said, ” At Durbada, a staging post from where the terrorist launch attacks against own troops locations, the intelligence particularly indicated that a high-value Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) leader had been harbored at the location for a number of days.

“The ATF, therefore, scrambled its aircraft yesterday, 20 September 2919, to attack the identified harbor positions within the settlement.

“The attack aircraft scored accurate hits on the targeted locations, destroying some of the buildings and neutralizing dozens of the terrorists.

“The earlier attacks on Abaganaram and Tumbun Rego, which are both on the fringes of the Lake Chad, similarly resulted in massive destruction of the terrorists’ structures as well as the killing of several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters.

“The NAF will sustain the tempo of effort, operating in concert with surface forces, to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast of the country.”