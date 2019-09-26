By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo Wednesday said that he was ready to waive aside the immunity conferred on his office to clear any allegation of the case of corruption levelled against him.

Prof. Osinbajo’s remarks were coming on the heels of allegations by a political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Timi Frank, that he (Osinbajo) mismanaged about N90 billion released by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to prosecute the 2019 general elections.

The former APC spokesman claimed in a statement on Monday in Abuja that he has reliable information from his sources in the presidency to this effect

But the Vice President in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande said has already instructed the institution of legal actions against Timi Frank and another Katch Ononuju, who have put their names to these odious falsehoods.

Laolu said that the Vice President also tweeted on his handle @Profosinbajo where he confirmed his readiness to waive his constitutional immunity to “enable the most robust adjudication” of several baseless allegations, insinuation and falsehoods against his person and office.

The statement read: “In the past few days, a spate of reckless and malicious falsehoods has been peddled in the media against me by a group of malicious individuals.

“The defamatory and misleading assertions invented by this clique had mostly been making the social media rounds anonymously.

“I have today instructed the commencement of legal action against two individuals, one Timi Frank and another Katch Ononuju, who have put their names to these odious falsehoods.

“I will waive my constitutional immunity to enable the most robust adjudication of these claims of libel and malicious falsehood,” the statement added.

