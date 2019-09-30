N-Power beneficiaries to serve as data clerks in Anambra hospitals

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

Anambra State government says it would post beneficiaries of N-Power to serve as data clerks in all private health facilities in the state.

Permanent secretary in the state ministry of health, Dr John Ndibe, who spoke during an orientation programme for 120 private medical proprietors in Awka observed that no fewer than 70 per cent of Anambra women patronise private health facilities, hence the need for accurate data keeping to assist in planning.

According to the permanent secretary, the N-power officers to be posted to the private health facilities had already been equipped to carry out specific tasks designed to give feedback to the government through the data they would collate from such hospitals.

The state family planning coordinator, Mrs Stella Ekweozor said the state government decided to partner private hospitals because they attend to more clients than government-owned hospitals.

She said: “We are not training the doctors because by virtue of their duties, they are already trained on family planning.

“Rather, we want to give them update on Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptives, LARC, and most importantly, counselling clients on the best methods to apply in family planning.

She observed that the issue of data collection had been a problem between private hospitals and the ministry of health which, she noted was why it was decided to send N-Power staff as data clerks to all the private health facilities.

Ekweozor explained that incentives, including data management tools, health information management system tools and family planning tools, would be given to private health facilities to ensure the success of the exercise in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria.