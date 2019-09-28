My plans for Aninri LGA – Oshi Simon, Aspirant

By Rita Chioma

Oshi C Simon, has promised uncompromised loyalty, honesty and dedication to the betterment of his people in Aninri Local Government, Enugu State.

Under the umbrella of People Democratic Party, Simon emerged the youngest candidate vying for Chairmanship of the LGA.

In this interview, Oshi C Simon, rolls out his plans for Aninri LGA which is made up of five towns, Oduma, Nenwe, Ndeaboh, Mpu and Okpanku.

The young philanthropic politician also shares the inspirations behind his political journey and how prepared he is to lead his people to the ‘Promised Land’.

Can you tell us more about yourself?

My name is Oshi C Simon from Enugu state; Aninri Local Government area to precise. Born September 10,1992. I was brought up in Kaduna State. I also had my primary and secondary school in Kaduna. Then proceeded to University Cinec Maritime campus where I studied Maritime Logistics and international transportation, I also have a Business Administration degree from TanSian University. I own a record label and I’m into politics.

What’s the name of your record label?

The Prrolifick Ent Concept.

Why inspired the idea of owning a label?

I used to be an artist from secondary school St Bartholomew’s Wusasa Zaria and everybody started calling me Prolifick from there I decided to take it up.

How many artistes are signed to your label?

Just 2; Lil Sone & Jazzy. For now, politics is really taking my time.

Can you share your political background?

I handled the Taraba State Peace Concert Youth Empowerment projects. I provided boreholes for communities including Mutun Bui IDP camp. I also provided toilet and bathroom for the NYSC camp in Jalingo. I did water project in my community in 2018-2019. Then I ran for the office of House of Rep as the youngest candidate then stepped down. Presently I’ve been called to represent my people as the next Local Government Chairman.

Local government chairman of Aninri LGA?

Yes.

How prepared are you for that position?

I have been prepared since the last election. The change we need will and can only be achieved by the youths like me and with people I look up too. Like my fathers; Darius Dickson Ishaku the executive Gov of Taraba State, the former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and his Excellency the executive governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. And the Honourable speaker Taraba State House of Assembly, Abel Diah.

So, you are convinced that you are what the people of Aninri LGA needs to move the communities to greater heights?

Yes. I’ve realized that most of our leaders go in for there own selfish interest that’s why I want to go and work with true mind. I want to make impact in the youths in the villagers. A true change and not a change for my pocket and my own selfish interest.

Under which party?

PDP. I’m the youngest candidate going for chairmanship now.

What should your people expect from you as the Chairman of Aninri?

They should expect loyalty, honesty and my dedication to the people.

What inspired your journey into politics?

The governor of Taraba State arch Darius Ishaku has been a father and mentor. I’ve always looked up to him. So, when I handled the peace project in Taraba in 2016, I realized I could do more for the people of Nigeria and of Enugu state.

Tell us more about those you admire in the political circle?

I admire the governor of Taraba State a lot due to his fear for God and his passion in serving the people of his state and Nigeria too. Then the former Deputy Senate President; a father to everyone. He always puts the people first before himself and always give listening ears to even the less privileged. Another person, is the Honourable Speaker Taraba State House of Assembly.

He has fear for God and love for humanity. I also admire my Governor; his Excellency, the Executive Governor of Enugu state for being a man of the people and always empowering the people of Aninri. He also a man of free and fair elections.

What would you say is your best achievement so far?

Best achievement so far is putting a smiles on people’s face.

Do you have an pet project you are working on?

Yes it’s called simonOshibackto school.

We have 18 people on scholarships already secondary and university. Hopefully trying to make it bigger by his grace.

What inspired that?

I once met an 8 year old girl selling water on the road. I felt bad and decided to contact her parents. I also did a little research and I found out that the major problem we have in the country are uneducated kids roaming around the streets, that touched me. So, I decided to start sending them to school with the little I have.

I hope to make it up to 1000 and more in the future. We shouldn’t leave everything to the government we can also be the change we need.

Can you list some of the Awards you have won?

Icon award London, Profile award, Global ent award, Taraba State achievers award, Enugu state ent award. Kaduna ent award and many others.

What’s your assessment of Buhari’s government?

I give the President kudos for the fact that since he came into office the rate of insurgence has dropped drastically. Borno airport is now working. We can now go to church, mosque, parks and public places without fear of anything. I really do respect him for that.

In light of Nigeria at 59, what is worth celebrating in Nigeria?

Peace is worth celebrating. No more bombing. There was a time I couldn’t go out scared of bomb and all that. But not anymore.

Peace and the economic situation is worth celebrating.

Vanguard