By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, yesterday, said his government would register 500,000 active farmers in the state.

Ihedioha made this statement in Owerri, through his Senior Special Assistant on Agriculture Development, Uche Odozor, as part of his plan to boost agricultural activities in the rural areas.

According to Udozor, “it is clear that agriculture is one thing that affects every single person in this economy directly.

“What we are focused on driving in this initiative are oil palm, ginger, cassava, soybean, cashew, pig farming, Isabella grape, mushroom, fresh vegetables, among others.

“This plan will demand the data capture of our people across the 27 local government areas within the next one month if we are to be efficient and measurable. We will need at least 500,000 active individuals in this first tranche.”

Vanguard