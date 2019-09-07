My father has made more money than Osun State will make in 40 years – Davido

By TOLULOPE ABEREOJE

Hip-hop musician, David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido, recently revealed that there is no money Osun State can make in the next 40 years that his father, Adedeji Adeleke, has not already made.

Fondly known as O.B.O (Omo Baba Olowo), Davido revealed that contrary to beliefs that he was away from the country to promote his music on the international scene, he had to leave the country for sometime due to the fillers he was getting that the government was after him.

The singer made this known at his album private listening event, Wednesday night, which held at Landmark Events, Victoria Island, where he disclosed that if he had chosen to stay things would not have gone smoothly for him as the government was beginning to track his activities.

The singer whose album, ‘A Good Time’, will be released in October while fielding questions from MTV Base TV host, Ehiz, said:

“With the whole politics thing it was first about family. Honestly, it was first about family. I was in Osun with my guys. We saw everything in plain sight. Let me tell you a story about my uncle. My uncle is the last born of the family. The original politician of the family is Serubawon, my father’s elder brother. He was the first governor of Osun State; came back then went for senate, you know when everybody in the state knows that this is the next governor and then we just woke up one day and they said he went to eat somewhere and he died. In Yoruba culture when somebody holds an office and he passes on, they either give the bride or the close relatives. The next in line is B-Red’s daddy and he is just a happy person.

He doesn’t like politics but when you lose your brother everybody knows what’s up. With that, they wanted to give my uncle automatically. A day to swearing him in as senator they said ‘no’, we want to do re-election; another guy has come up and my father doesn’t like problem so he said let’s go to the other party if we lose we pack our thing and go. The next day we did election my uncle cleared 16 out of 17 local government areas. He became a senator in just a week. His own journey to winning that governorship primary election was out of sight that was how we knew this was God.

It was painful and will tell everybody here that was the real reason I was not even in the country because of the politics. I have to watch what I say. If I was around it won’t be OK for me and my people. So, I had to be a man and stay away. We have Adeleke University, all the roads that lead there were done by my father. There’s no money Osun wants to make in the next 30 to 40 years that my father has not made. The way things turned out was crazy.”

