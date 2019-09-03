Immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has dared anyone with evidence of corruption against him to present it, declaring that while in office, his business was to spend money for the development of the state and its people.

Yari gave the challenge when leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state visited him at his in Talata Mafara residence in Zamfara on Sunday.

According to him, “I challenge anyone who says I personalised government property or funds within and outside the country while as governor to come forward and expose me. As a governor, my business was to spend money, which is what I did, but that was in line with the development of the state and for the benefit of the good people of the state.

“We, as true believers, know that any action that comes for or against us is from Allah and those who think they can neutralise, break or bring us down cannot succeed.

“When we first won elections in 2011, we had no government at either federal, state or local government levels and we consolidated this with our second term in office, so I know that hope cannot be lost now that we have government at the centre, at the local government and at the wards levels.

“I prayed to Allah in 2011 not to support me if my administration will not benefit my people, having served two successful terms means that Allah has been with us that is why l wants to assure you that we shall come out stronger than before.”

A transition committee set up by Governor Bello Matawalle had alleged that Yari misappropriated N251 billion but the former governor denied the allegation and accused the new administration of witch-hunting him.