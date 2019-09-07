By Perez Brisibe

NIGER Delta activist, Chief Mike Loyibo, has described the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha as a man with rare administrative qualities.

Chief Loyibo who is the traditional prime minister of Tuomo kingdom in Delta and Bayelsa States, gave the commendation in a goodwill message to Mustapha, Saturday, in commemoration of his 63rd birthday anniversary.

Echoing the words of President Muhammadu Buhari who described the SGF as a hardworking and committed public official, Loyibo said: “I will like to add here that Boss Mustapha has a rare administrative quality and zeal to service to his fatherland.

“For the years that he has served in office, he has proven that he is indeed a rare breed with a passion for the progress of Nigeria. His reappointment as SGF by President Buhari is a stickler for professionalism is a pointer to these qualities and I believe Nigerians are indeed proud of him.

“On behalf of the people of the Niger Delta region and Tuomo kingdom, in particular, I want to wish him a happy 63rd birthday anniversary and continuous service to his fatherland.”

