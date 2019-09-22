Founder and CEO of the fast-rising record company, Handsum Records, Elox Logistics and designer sneaker brand, Handsum Sneakers, Dessyhandsum have expressed disappointment with the quality of music churned out by musicians of today.

According to the serial entrepreneur who is a lover of good music, musicians of today no longer make meaningful music because they’re distracted by money.

He said; “I say it all the time, these days musicians no longer pass messages across through their music, as its usually done years back. Everyone is influenced and carried away by the money, and they call it a trend. These days, music no longer relaxes your nerves, because of the so-called trend. During the era of 2face and the rest of them, we were able to enjoy music from a different dimension and have one or two to learn from the messages passed. As for me, knowing fully well I like money, I’m still concerned about what music has always been, right from the time of the old.”

However, he admitted that though he’s a label owner resolute on changing the music narrative, he’s also out to make a profit from his investment in showbiz.

“Of course everybody likes money, and everybody wants to make money, but it’s not my primary reason for delving into the entertainment industry. I’m sure and I know, if you deliver good content money must come your way, I just believe in working and money can come later.”

Speaking further, the selfless philanthropist explained why he delved into showbiz. “Right from the onset, I’m a lover of music, at a point when I was growing up I tried venturing into singing, but it was obvious I didn’t have the voice, so I decided to sponsor those with the talent, I just enjoy seeing people sing. Apart from my love for music, I’m also there for the money, like we all know there’s enough money in the entertainment industry”, he said.

Dessyhandsum also explained why he invested in the fashion business. “I’ve always loved sneakers, in fact, my love for sneakers is immeasurable, going through my pictures on Instagram you will understand. I feel I could import some lovely designs, and make people stand out with my designs, I knew I was going to do well in the business, and so far sales have been tremendous, Handsum Sneakers has been able to penetrate into the fashion world and it’s taking over.”

Vanguard